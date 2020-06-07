Filipinos say mass transport suspension ‘burdensome’ – SWS

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

MAJORITY of Filipino families see the suspension of mass transportation and the closure of businesses and stores as “burdensome,” a Social Weather Stations survey has found out.

In the survey conducted from May 4 to 10 among 4,010 respondents, 77 percent said the suspension of mass transportation which was imposed due to the imposition of quarantine measures against coronavirus disease was burdensome.

Respondents were asked: “With the suspension of public transportation like bus, jeep, and tricycle, (what extent of burden) does your family have?”

Forty percent answered “great difficulty” and 37 percent answered “some difficulty.” Twenty-two percent feel little (14 percent) or no burden (eight percent) from the suspension.

The survey also found out that 80 percent felt the closure of businesses and stores as “burdensome.”

Thirty-seven percent said they experienced “great difficulty” from the shut down of businesses while 43 percent experienced “some difficulty.”

