Lea Salonga, natuto

BY RUEL MENDOZA

DAHIL sa quarantine ay natuto si Lea Salonga na mag-crochet.

Iba naman daw ang trip ng anak na si Nicole.

Aniya, “My daughter, she draws. She’s just been busy with that and hanging out with her friends playing video games.”

Isa pang pinadiskitahan ni Lea ay ang panonood ng cartoons.

“I binge-watched the entire fifth season of ‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.’ If you’re a kid in the ‘80’s, you have a dis­tinct memory of what She-Ra is supposed to be. But if you’re an LGBT ally, this is the cartoon that everybody’s waiting for.”

Samantala, patuloy ang paalala ni Lea sa mga followers sa gitna ng banta ng COVID-19.

“This is still not a time to be complacent and we still have to be very careful and very vigilant when we go out there. Not to rush to anything just to keep ourselves and the people that where you’re quarantining with, safe.

“I know that there are a lot of people that have to for reasons of economics, for reasons that they are essential workers in this crisis. To all of you, please continue to be careful. We can’t afford to lose any of you.Kapit lang, we just all have to make virtual kapit with one another and we are all gonna weather this.”

