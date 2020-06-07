Showbiz lingo

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

HIGHSPEED dwells once again on showbiz lingo after quite sometime. But before anything else, this reminder: Showbiz lingo is all rhyme and no reason.

For example, the “classic” Luz Valdez means loser. But the real Luz Valdez is any­thing but…It just so happens that Luz Valdez rhymes with loser.

The more recent “loser” is Lotlot de Leon. Again, the real Lotlot de Leon is a winner.

In showbiz lingo, winner is Winnie Santos. But consider­ing that the real Winnie San­tos, Ate Vi’s younger sister, has been out of showbiz for a long time, another Winnie is called for.

Why not Winnie Monson or Winnie Cordero?

The more recent winner is Winwyn Marquez, daughter of Alma Moreno and Joey Mar­quez. And Reina Hispanica or something or the other.

Yorme is, of course, Mayor… in reference to Manila May­or Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso. And no one else.

Lodi is Idol. For example, the Frontliners are the new Lodi.

Waley is nothing, nada, from the Tagalog word “Wala.”

Havey is the opposite of Waley – meaning there is something.

Mamatey is “mamatay” – but then the word didn’t catch on.

Ma at Pa is Malay Ko at Pakialam Ko. Or Malaysia at Pakistan. Nearer home, Ma­laybalay at Palawan.

More examples:

Charo Santos Conscious.

Cherry Pie Lupaypay.

Haggardo Verzosa.

Bitter Ocampo.

Aleli Abadilla (alalay).

SHOWBIZ ‘ATES’: Ate Aida (AIDS), Ate Rita (arthritis), Ate Vi (atrevida), Ate Vangie (Ati­van), Ate Ana Conda (snake), Ate Alma (Alzheimer).

