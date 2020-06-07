SMC teams COVID-free, offers to help in COVID testing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

San Miguel Corp. could provide aid to other PBA teams in need of COVID-19 tests as a requirement for them to eventually resume practices.

League Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa said the possibility was discussed during Wednesday’s board meeting after SMC teams San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra, and Magnolia tested negative for the virus.

MVP-owned clubs Meralco and NLEX underwent their own tests while TNT is scheduled to hold one today.

PBA employees working at the league office in Libis, Quezon City also underwent tests provided by San Miguel recently at the company’s main office in Ortigas.

“There’s a discussion that San Miguel has a very strong capacity of testing and a discussion later on ensued that they might be able to help teams that would need testing because they’re doing a lot of testing. So tulungan na rin,” said Vargas.

The board submitted proposals for the resumption of practices to the Inter-Agency Task Force which included testing for teams every 10 days.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said teams will have to do rapid and swab tests under the proposed guidelines submitted to the IATF.

Rapid testing requires the blood sample of the patient while swab tests include swabbing of mouth, throat, and nostrils.

Teams should also undergo tests before they can be cleared to hold practices once the IATF gives the PBA the go-signal to do so under strict health guidelines.

“Testing is a must, di puwede bumalik ang practice pag walang testing,” said Vargas.

comments