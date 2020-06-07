Start them young

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

PLANT lovers who spend so much time taking care of plants and trees discover that even branches can be trained.

They can be redirectedto the desired direction by using stakes, tying branches, and cutting branches that are not needed. A plant lover asks himself what direction or shape he wants, and why.

Besides aesthetic purpose,tree training affects structural strength,fruit bearing, and resistance to diseases. It works when training is started whilethe trees are young and pliant.

In the same way, training children works best when started early.Regular physical activities are good for their appearance. They also affect the children’s physical and mental health. For people whohave been sedentary for many years, it is not easy to suddenly embrace an active lifestyle. Start them young.

You want children to develop habits and inclinations. Show them examples. Expose them to different activities. Give them a structure so they can discipline themselves as far as studying and playing games are concerned. Involve them in preparing a schedule and reward them for good behavior.

You want them to become musically or artistically inclined. Teach them. Expose them.

You want them to become thrifty. Teach them how to save money and other resources. Give them a coin bank. It will be almost impossible to change their spending habits when they become teen-agers and adults.

You want them to become good persons. Teach them to show kindness and compassion to other people, to give even to those whocan not return the favor.

Teach them how to accept defeat and criticisms, how to control t

heir emotions. Show them how to consider the well-being of other people, not just their own selves.

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men” (Frederick Douglas).

