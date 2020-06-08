Duterte to hold ‘blended’ SoNA in July

BY GENALYN KABILING

IN light of the health and security restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak, President Duterte may deliver a “blended” State-of-the-Nation Address next month, Malacañang announced yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque raised the possible changes in the President’s fifth SoNA compared to the traditional way he delivers the annual speech based on recent discussions in Malacañang.

Under the Constitution, the President is mandated to deliver his SoNA before Congress at the opening of its regular session every fourth Monday of July. The annual speech, which contains the President’s report on the state of the country, plans for the coming year, and proposed legislative measures, is traditionally delivered at the plenary session hall of the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

