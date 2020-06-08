Piolo Pascual, back to work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RUEL MENDOZA

*

BALIK-trabaho na si Piolo Pas­cual.

Ani ng aktor, nakatanggap na raw siya ng call slip para sa tap­ing ng show nilang “ASAP” na ipapalabas sa cable channel na Jeepney TV at iba pang online services.

Ayon kay Piolo, maraming episodes daw ang ite-tape for “ASAP” at sa isang locked-in stu­dio silang lahat.

Sa iisang hotel din daw sila patutuluyin habang hindi tapos ang mga dapat na i-tape na episodes.

“It’s going to be really hard. It’s going to be hard to adjust. People will have to be more cautious and sensitive to the needs of others. Traydor kasi ang kalaban natin,” sey ni Piolo.

Kahit daw sa production outfit niya na Spring Films, marami raw silang ginawang pagbabago. Susunod daw kasi sila sa binigay na health and safety protocol ng Inter-Guild Alliance para sa mga production firms.

Halos tatlong buwan ngang nag-quarantine sa kanyang farm sa Mabini, Batangas si Piolo kasama ang kanyang ina.

Habang nandoon daw siya, na­diskubre niya na may talent siya sa pagtanim ng mga gulay tulad ng pechay, talong, okra, repolyo at iba pa na nasa kanyang multi-level plant nursery. Trato nga raw ni Piolo sa mga ito ay parang mga anak niya.

“It’s my first time to try farm­ing, but I’ve always wanted to grow my own food. We now eat our own produce. This is one of the projects I started when we came here in March. We also have a poultry.”

Dagdag pa niya, “Life is really easier and simpler. Those who live by the sea would come up here to sell fresh catch. They would then get vegetables from those in the highlands. It’s the cycle of life here. Ang galing!”

comments