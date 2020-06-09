Facebook takes down dummy accounts – NPC

BY JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

FACEBOOK has taken down and is investigating the impostor accounts which suddenly sprouted in the social media platform, National Privacy Commission (NPC) Chairman Ramon Liboro said Tuesday.

“They just reported to us they have already taken down many of these alleged impostor sites,” he added.

Liboro said the NPC learned of the actions taken by Facebook after the commission reached out to the social media company last Sunday, June 7, about the dummy accounts.

“I suppose and expect Facebook would not tolerate creation of impostor accounts and dummy accounts,” he said

“It really undermines their business model and it undermines of course their image,” Liboro pointed out.

At the moment, Liboro said he has not yet received a report on how many impostor accounts Facebook has acted on and is investigating.

“We understand that investigations of this type require also a little time and due diligence on their part especially since Facebook has launched their own global response to this,” the commissioner said.

Liboro said NPC is “interested to know whether a particular group has been targeted.”

“Anything that causes privacy panic will concern the National Privacy Commission. That’s why we are pursuing this,” he said.

“That’s why really wanted to get to the bottom of this and see and determine where is this coming from,” he added.

