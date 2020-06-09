No link between fake FB accounts and destabilization plot – PNP chief

BY AARON RECUENCO

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) sees no connection so far between the rampant duplication of Facebook accounts in the past few days and the destabilization plot against the government.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said they have no basis yet to determine if the swarming of impostor accounts has something to do with the move to destabilize the government using the opposition to Anti-Terrorism Bill.

“We still have to find out the connection because it is really hard to conclude without appropriate basis. But once we can brought those responsible

for making Facebook fake account, then we can have our conclusions,” said Gamboa during the Laging Handa briefing.

“But as of yet, there is no definite connection with those out to destabilize the government,” he added.

Gamboa made the statement in response to the question of Secretary Martin Andanar if the Facebook impostor accounts are connected to the destabilization plot over opposition to the Anti-Terrorism Bill.

The official said he had already tasked the Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the matter.

