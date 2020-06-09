Kidapawan City lists 11 dengue cases

BY MALU CADELINA MANAR

KIDAPAWAN CITY – At least 11 dengue cases were monitored in a village here during the onset of heavy rains last week, Mayor Joseph Evangelista said.

Evangelista said that while the city government is on its fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), another health issue had surfaced, which is also as lethal as the new virus.

Dengue cases were monitored in Barangay Ginatilan.

However, the City Blood Bank is not capable of providing blood platelets to those who needs transfusion.

According to Evangelista, the refrigerated centrifuge at the blood bank was no longer functional since May 5.

If a dengue patient needs platelet transfusion, he or she would be brought to bigger hospitals located in Davao City or in Cotabato City.

Evangelista explained that his office has since requested the Sangguniang Panglungsod for the approval of a supplemental budget worth P13 million, half of which was supposed to be allotted for the purchase of a brand new refrigerated centrifuge.

A centrifuge is a laboratory device that is used for the separation of fluids, gas or liquid, based on density.

It also used to separate the components of blood, including red blood cells, platelets, and plasma.

