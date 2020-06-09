Paragua rules online ‘bullet’ chessfest

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

United States-based Grandmaster Mark Paragua showed his readiness for the grand finals of the first Philippine Bullet Chess Championship after topping Week 10 of the National Blitz League Royal Rumble Arena held online Monday night.

A couple of days after ruling the semifinals of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines-organized event, the 36-year-old added another feather in his cap by tallying 82 points on 19 wins and a draw with only one loss to win the tournament.

Paragua, who currently lives in New York, capped his performance by beating Southeast Asian Games participant David Elorta to finish ahead of American GMs Andrew Tang and Aleksander Lenderman.

Tang, one of the world’s top bullet players, was second with 73 points while Lenderman, a former World 16-Under champion and member of the US team that won the World Team Cup, was third with 69 points.

It was another impressive effort for Paragua after winning the country’s bullet tilt undefeated. He finished with 22 points on 19 wins and six draws that earned him the first of 16 spots to the grand finals slated Saturday.

Paragua’s recent feats made him the favorite in the grand finale.

Out to spoil Paragua’s title bid are GMs Banjo Barcenilla and Joey Antonio, International Masters Daniel Quizon, Joel Pimentel, Chito Garma and Jan Emmanuel Garcia and FIDE Masters Sander Severino and Alekhine Nouri.

