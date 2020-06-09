World awaits return of sports competitions

AMONG the many activities that have had to be cancelled around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic are sports programs of all kinds.

But now, with coronavirus cases gradually diminishing, sport officials in various nations are moving to save the games and competitions that were suddenly cancelled early this year as they involved the mass gathering of big crowds of spectators.

In the United States, the popular National Basketball Association (NBA) games were cancelled last March 11, as seven basketball stars fell victim to the virus, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. But now NBA officials are planning to resume the interrupted season around July 7. The NBA Board of Governors voted 29-1 last week to hold eight final games for each of 22 teams, playoffs in August, and finals in October – all without spectators.

In China, where the pandemic began in December, 2019, the Chinese Basketball Association announced it will resume the season on June 20. Matches will also be held behind closed doors. And all health rules, such as frequent temperature checks and tests for the virus, will be followed.

The biggest sports event cancelled by COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics, had been originally scheduled for July 24-August 9 this year, but was moved to July 23-August 8, 2021. A member of the Tokyo Executive Board said it is monitoring COVID-19 developments until next spring and then it will decide if the Games will be held in 2021. You can’t have an Olympics without spectators, said International Olympic Committee representative to the Philippines Frank Elizalde. Meanwhile, our Olympic athletes continue their training programs.

In the Philippines, all sports activities are now under close watch by a joint task force of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Department of Health. As Metro Manila eased into a two-week General Community Quarantine (GCQ) last June 1, the task force approved the resumption – but only for training, not for competition – of running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, and skateboarding.

The COVID-19 pandemic froze activities of all kinds around the world, including regular government activities, private business operations, and the daily life of people. Sports was among the activities that were stopped because they involved mass gatherings of spectators in sports arenas, sitting close to one another and thus open to infection by the virus.

It is now over five months since the pandemic began and there is hope that it will soon come to an end, especially once a vaccine and a cure are developed. In the meantime, nations are striving to recover and resume the life they knew before COVID-19. A resumption of sports activities and competitions will be a giant step in this direction.

