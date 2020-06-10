A gradual return to normal life

WE are now in the process of gradually restoring normalcy to our national life after a two-month lockdown – officially an Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) – of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon from March 16 to May 16, while a State of Calamity was declared for the rest of the country.

On May 17, we eased into a two-week Modified ECQ (MECQ), then into a two-week General Community Quarantine (GCQ) on June 1. We should move on to the next stage, Modified GCQ (MGCQ), on June 16. All these phases call for gradual easing of restrictions.

We need to understand that this return to normal is a gradual process. We must not forget the original reason for the lockdown – an epidemic of the COVID-19 virus that has since spread throughout the world in a pandemic. We have fared much better than many other nations, like the United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Iran.

But the COVID-19 is still out there. And so even as we gradually return to normal to allow our industries to run again and our people to work again, we must constantly watch the COVID-19 deaths and infections, lest the easing of restrictions allow them to unduly rise.

When the government allowed the partial return of workers last June 1, long lines of workers were seen in Rizal and Bulacan waiting for transportation to Metro Manila, so eager were they to return to work. Many, including members of Congress, blamed the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Public transportation was indeed sparse on that first day. Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said the department had planned for a gradual, calibrated, and partial approach to the reopening of the public transportation system.

The DoTr Undersecretary Arthur Tugade had drawn up a plan for a two-phase resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila, aimed at limiting the flow of commuters. It has been conducting daily assessments of the situation and has identified routes to be opened.

Last Sunday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque joined the discussion on public transportation in Metro Manila. “We have heard the sentiments and understand the predicaments of commuting workers…. We have to consider, however, that Metro Manila is still under General Community Quarantine. Thus the threat of COVID-19 still exists and is real.” Roque urged the private sector to provide shuttle buses for their workers.

As for public transportation, the DoTr is implementing a calibrated resumption of services, with trains, point-to-point buses, taxis, shuttles, and bicycles allowed June 1-21. Then modern public utility vehicles and UV Express resume operations June 22-30.

The return to normal in all phases of national life is calibrated and that includes mass transportation. That should explain the long lines of commuters looking for rides to Metro Manila last June 1. And that should help the general public to understand the government’s cautious policy on returning to normal after the months of restrictions due to COVID-19.

