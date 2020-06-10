Anita Linda, 95

BY NEIL RAMOS

VETERAN actress Anita Lin­da, real name Alice Buenaflor, passed away early morning Wednesday at 95.

Film director Adolf Alix Jr., confirmed the matter via Ins­tagram.

He wrote as caption to a photo of the actress:

“This is a very sad day for me. I am trembling as I am gather­ing my thoughts… The great Anita Linda has passed away this morning at 6:15AM. Prayers for her soul. My condolences to her family and her children, Francesca Legaspi and Fred Osburn.”

Alix and Linda worked to­gether in several films includ­ing “Adela,” and “Circa,” both of which earned critical acclaim the world over.

Linda, an American mes­tiza (the daughter of an Ilongga and American soldier), started her acting career under the tutelage of renowned director Lamberto Avellana who also created her screen name.

Among her early works were “Biyernes sa Quiapo” with Jaime dela Rosa, “Aksesorya” with Leopoldo Salcedo and “Tia Juana.”

Her film career was abruptly cut with the onset of World War II.

Several years after the war in 1947, she appeared in “Sekre­tang Hong Kong,” “Ngayon at Kailanman,” and “Alyas Sakim,” among others.

She won her first award play­ing the title role in Gerardo de Leon’s “Sisa” in 1951.

Her other awards include a FAMAS Best Supporting Actress trophy for her performance in “Tatlo, Dalawa, Isa” in 1975; and “Babae Sa Bubungang Lata” in 1990.

She also won a Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actress trophy for “Takaw Tukso” in 1986.

