Cop gunned down in Paranaque

Motorcycle-riding assassins shot dead a policeman, who used to be an anti-illegal drugs operative in Manila, while on his way home in Parañaque City on Tuesday night.

Colonel Robin King Sarmiento, Paranaque City police chief, said the victim, Corporal Michael Banaag, died on the spot from gunshot wounds in the face and body.

Police report said Banaag was a former member of the Manila Police District (MPD) drug enforcement unit and had just been re-assigned to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

“The victim was a long-time anti-illegal drug operative at Manila Police District (MPD) and received numerous death threats,” the report read.

Banaag, who was still in complete uniform, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle along the East Service Road in Barangay San Martin de Porres in Parañaque City at around 7:15 p.m. when the motorcycle-riding gunmen started shooting him near the corner of Ibay Street.

As a result, Banaag’s motorcycle crashed on the road and it was then that one of the suspects alighted and shot him anew.

Barangay officials immediately called for police assistance but the gunmen had already sped off.

Recovered in the areas were 11 pieces of fired cartridge cases of unknown caliber, a slug of unknown caliber, and Banaag’s Berreta pistol with PNP logo.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the killing and conducting backtracking in a hope to get a clue on the perpetrators.

King said that they are now studying the CCTV footage installed at the said place to identify the suspects. (Jean Fernando and Aaron

Recuenco)

