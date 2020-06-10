DepEd to release specs of devices for learning

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Wednesday advised parents, who are looking for devices that will be used by their children in schooling, to wait for the list of the required gadget specifications before making purchase.

She revealed that the DepEd is preparing the specifications of the gadgets that parents should look for.

“Ang DepEd magpalabas ng standards within this week,” she said during an interview over CNN Philippines.

Due to the need for online learning because of the ongoing pandemic, Briones pointed out traders are taking opportunity to offer gadgets at cheap prices and easy to pay plans.

“But we don’t want na they would get the cheapest or whatever,” the education chief pointed out.

“Gusto natin ‘yung nagko-comply sa standards ng DepEd at ‘yung capacity makaka-absorb, makaka-record, kung ano-ano mga functions na naiha-handle,” she explained.

So far, Briones said that Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has proceeded with the purchase of gadgets that will be distributed in public schools after inquiring with the DepEd the specifications of the devices.

“They went beyond the standard,” said Briones about the gadgets that were purchased.

The secretary also welcomed declarations from the private sector including celebrities to donate gadgets that will be used for schooling.

“As long as they are up to standards,” Briones advised.

The secretary also assured that teachers will not be left behind as the DepEd intends to distribute gadgets for them.

“We will endeavor na ma-provide ‘yung teachers also with the appropriate gadgets,” she stated.

Briones said the gadgets will be colored and installed with security features so that these can’t be used by others. (Jeffrey Damicog)

