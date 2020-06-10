Kai Sotto thrilled to have ex-Lakers star as G-League coach

By JONAS TERRADO

Kai Sotto and Fil-American Jalen Green will get a chance to learn from a former NBA veteran after being hired to coach the G-League team for the 2020-21 season.

G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim confirmed Shaw’s hiring Tuesday, adding that his experience as an NBA player will help the likes Sotto and Green.

“Brian’s extensive experience and success as an NBA player and coach make him a natural choice to lead the new NBA G League team,” said Abdur-Rahim, who is best remembered for his notable NBA stints with the Vancouver Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

“We look forward to watching these terrific young players develop their skills and grow as professionals under Brian’s leadership,” added Abdur-Rahim.

Shaw, 54, played 14 NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was with the Lakers where Shaw won three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 as one of the role players for a squad led by Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

He became an assistant coach with the Lakers, Indiana Pacers and had a two-season stint as Denver Nuggets mentor from 2013 to 2015.

“I’m excited to serve as head coach of the new NBA G League team,” said Shaw. “This is a new and different challenge in my career, and I’m ready to get to work mentoring, coaching and developing the next generation of NBA stars.”

Sotto expressed eagerness to learn from Shaw as he and Green joins several young players in the coming G-League season.

“Much respect and excited to be led by Coach Shaw,” Sotto tweeted.

