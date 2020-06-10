LTO launches online transaction system

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Motorists may now process their transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) through its online system as part of the agency’s “new normal” protocols to avoid overcrowding in its offices and limit physical interaction amid the global pandemic.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said on Wednesday that the agency is currently pilot testing its Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) in some of its offices placed under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

“We are doing the pilot test at 24 LTO Offices to iron out the technical glitches, and thus ensure that everything will run smoothly. Once all are in place, the LTMS will be implemented in all LTO offices nationwide,” Galvante said in a statement.

Through this online system, Galvante said that the public can now apply and renew their driver’s licenses, student permits, as well as request for revision of records and for certificate of no apprehension at the comfort of their homes.

“After makumpleto ang requirements at nai-submit na electronically, kapag natanggap ‘yun, na-evaluate and na-approve, mano-notify ka kung magkano ang babayaran mo. Pwede mo itong bayaran via credit card or other online payment systems,” he explained in an interview.

Aside from document and license applications, motorists with admitted cases may also settle their traffic violations by paying fines through electronic payment channels such as GCash and PayMaya, or via online banking.

For contested cases, motorists can submit their position papers online through the LTMS, then they will be notified of the hearing schedule and settlement updates through e-mail and the portal dashboard.

“Eventually, kapag nakumpleto na ang proseso sa system, hindi na kakailanganin na pumunta pa sa LTO para doon mag-transact. We are now even arranging pati ang pag-deliver ng lisensya, assuming na walang problema ‘yung application,” the LTO chief added.

Galvante added that motorists will soon have the option to pick up their license or document at the LTO office, or door-to-door delivery through an accredited courier. (Alexandria San Juan)

comments