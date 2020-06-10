Rainy week

Brace for a rainy week as the low pressure area (LPA) east of the Philippines and the prevailing southwesterly wind flow are set to bring rains of varying degrees over a huge portion of the country in the next few days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned on Wednesday.

PAGASA said the LPA, which was estimated at 30 kilometers east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar before Wednesday noon, is still likely to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours.

Should it intensify into a tropical depression, the weather bureau will be giving it a local name of “Butchoy,” the first cyclone this month and second this year.

“Due to its proximity to land, tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted immediately in the initial severe weather bulletin once this LPA develops into a tropical depression,” PAGASA said.

In the weather bureau’s 24-hour rainfall forecast issued before Wednesday noon, the LPA and the prevailing southwesterly wind flow are seen to bring widespread moderate to heavy rains over Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte,West Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar.

Meanwhile, scattered to widespread light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be felt in Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Masbate, Catanduanes, and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers are also likely over southern Quezon province, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

The weather bureau warned of floodings and rain-induced landslides that may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Fisherfolk and those using small sea craft should also take precaution when venturing over the eastern seaboards of Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas due to rough to very rough seas triggered by the weather disturbance.

Based on the PAGASA’s extended weather outlook for selected cities, the LPA may continue to affect metro Davao, metro Cebu, Legazpi City, Tacloban City, Cagayan de Oro City, Valencia City, and Zamboanga City until Friday.

By Saturday, improved weather apart from isolated short-lived rain showers in the afternoon or evening will prevail over these areas.

Rainy condition may also prevail in Metro Manila from Thursday to Saturday due to the LPA. The same scenario is seen in Baguio City, Tuguegarao City, Laoag City, Angeles City, Tagaytay City, Lipa City, and Iloilo City.

Puerto Princesa City may still experience warm and humid weather on Thursday but rains may begin to be felt by Friday and may last until Saturday.

PAGASA earlier said that the development of this LPA may trigger the start of rainy season in the country this week. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

