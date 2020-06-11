BIR called ‘insensitive’ for online seller’s tax

House Assistant Majority Leader and ACT CIS partylist Rep. Nina Taduran decried as “insensitive” officials of the Bureau of Internal Revenue for requiring “online sellers,” even those absorbing the adverse impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, to register with the agency or face penalty.

“Bakit ang maliliit ang tinatarget ng BIR?” asked Taduran in a press statement.

Taduran deplored BIR’s issuance of Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 60-2020 on June 1 which asked businesses, “specifically those who are into digital transactions,” and other digital means to ensure that their businesses are registered as provided by Section 236 of the National Internal Revenue Code.

The BIR said persons and firms involved in businesses involving on-line transactions or are using any electronic platforms or media must pay taxes.

Taduran said the BIR’s warning indicates a lack of concern and consideration about the condition of persons trying to earn livelihood to recover lost income from being jobless as a result of the pandemic.

“These online sellers just want to put food on the table. This might even be just a temporary activity for them until they find a more stable job,” the lady solon stated.

“I know that every business should be registered and consequently pay taxes pursuant to the Tax Code. But setting an immediate deadline and warning them of stiff penalty is insensitive. Let the people recover first from the financial beating of this pandemic,” said Taduran.

She urged the BIR to postpone the deadline set for registration which the tax agency set on July 31.

“And at this time, when we are discouraging people to go outside, it will be difficult for them to process all the requirements needed for their registration with the July 31, 2020 deadline,” she stated.

Under the BIR memorandum, all business must declare past and current transactions for tax purposes.

However, so-called partner sellers or merchants are exempted from the directive although others involved in the transaction, including payment gateways, delivery channels, Internet Service Providers, and other facilitators, are covered. (Ben R. Rosario)

