COVID forces PBA to cancel All-Star

BY JONAS TERRADO

The uncertainty of the 45th season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the PBA to cancel this year’s All-Star Weekend in Iloilo province.

The PBA was supposed to hold the All-Star next month in Passi City, but the pandemic left the league with no choice but to cancel the annual festivities.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said, adding that the Passi city government has the option to host the 2021 All-Star Weekend.

“At kung papayag ulit si Passi (na mag-host), dun pa din tayo (sa 2021),” he added.

It will be the first time since 2002 that the PBA will not stage an All-Star Weekend.

Thirty All-Star editions have been held since the inaugural staging in 1989 when Ramon Fernandez and Robert Jaworski ended their feud by conspiring on a game-winning basket to give the Veterans a 132-130 win over the Rookies and Sophomores.

Last year’s event was held in Calasiao, Pangasinan with the North defeating the South 185-170.

Barangay Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar and San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos shared the Most Valuable Player honors.

PBA officials plan to make a decision this August whether to resume the suspended season by October with the Philippine Cup.

For now, the league is waiting on clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force if teams will be allowed to hold practices under strict health guidelines.

