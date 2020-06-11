Palace backs BIR order to tax online sellers

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang yesterday backed the Bureau of Internal Revenue move to tax online sellers, saying the government needs to tap all possible sources of additional revenues in order to provide assistance to the public while facing the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the BIR ordered online sellers and other digital-based businesses to register their activities, declare previous transactions, and settle their corresponding taxes by July 31.

Roque said that the government has to tap all available resources in order to fund its programs to help the public amid the global health crisis.

“Habang tumataas po ‘yung pangangailangan po natin sa COVID-19, siyempre po hahanap at hahanap tayo ng pamamaraan para ma-increase yung ating intake ng taxes. Isa po ito sa mga pamamaraan,” he said.

“Humihingi lang po ako ng pag-unawa sa ating publiko dahil kung wala naman tayong kaban sa ating bayan, wala tayong mga ayuda, wala tayong tulong na maibibigay habang nandito ang banta ng COVID-19,” he added.

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Karl Chua, meanwhile, clarified that those earning P250,000 and below annually do not have to pay taxes based on the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.

“‘Pag P250,000 po and above po na taxable income ay subject to tax. Pero ‘pag below P250,000 po exempted po ‘yan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roque said the government was not letting Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) slide and that they are still being required to pay their taxes.

Roque made the statement after Senator Risa Hontiveros said the BIR should first go after POGOs and collect unpaid taxes amounting already to P50 billion.

“Sinisingil po natin. Hindi po natin sila pinalulusot,” he assured the lady senator.

“Trust me po, lahat po pinagkukunan natin para mabigay natin ang pangangailangan ng mga biktima ng COVID-19 ,” he added.

