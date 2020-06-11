POLO in Riyadh suspends operations due to COVID

The Department of Labor and Employment said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will temporarily suspend operations effective June 14 after six of its officials and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Labor Attache Nasser Mustafa said the objective of the temporary suspension is to “prevent the escalation of infection among POLO staff and its clients and to allow the conduct of a thorough disinfection of the office premises.”

He said all 37 POLO personnel underwent testing after two POLO staff were earlier found to be infected and eventually transmitting the virus to the others in the post.

With the temporary suspension of operations, Mustafa said all POLO officials and staff will be on a work-from-home arrangement but will still respond to calls, offer consulting services to clients, and provide counseling to OFWs in distress on a 24/7 basis.

Meanwhile, the Labor department said it was able to provide assistance to some 59 overseas Filipino workers in Qatar who were terminated from work last year on redundancy issues.

The DoLE said the POLO in Doha worked closely with the Qatar Ministry of Administrative Development Labor and Social Affairs for the payment of the benefits after the workers were terminated late last year by their employer.

“We are grateful for the assistance given by the Qatar government that compelled their previous employer to give the affected OFWs all the salaries and benefits due them,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

