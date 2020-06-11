Ravena, Alas finalizing contracts with NLEX

By WAYLON GALVEZ

NLEX Road Warriors guard Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas paid a visit to NLEX manager Ronald Dulatre on Thursday, not to sign their contracts but just to keep tabs with one another.

“Kuwentuhan lang,” said Alas in a text message. “Usap lang yun about sa mga documents na kailangan.”

Dulatre admitted he personally asked the two to visit him after their initial meeting didn’t push through due to the community quarantine implemented the past months by the government.

“Wala pang pirmahan, finalizing pa. Soon pipirma naman sila,” said Dulatre in a phone interview after posting their photo on his social media accounts while at the NLEX office in Balintawak.

The two players have expiring three-year contracts this year – Alas by end of August while Ravena on the last day of September. NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao said he expects the two to sigh with the Road Warriors.

Ravena signed his freshman deal back in 2017 after he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 PBA Rookie Draft. This 45th season is the third and last of his contract.

Ravena, one of the rising stars in the pro league and a mainstay with the national team Gilas Pilipinas, is expected to command a maximum monthly salary of P420,000.

Alas, on the other hand, signed a three-year deal with NLEX also in 2017.

Drafted by Rain or Shine in 2014, Alas was shipped to TNT KaTropa prior to the season and was part of the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup champion as a rookie. He was dealt to NLEX the following season.

Like his backcourt partner, Alas too is expected to command a maximum offer.

Although they play similar positions as combo guards, Guiao was able to combine Ravena and Alas as backcourt tandem that helped NLEX barge to the semifinal stage of the 2017-18 Philippine Cup.

