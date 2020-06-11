Search for National Academy of Sports chief on

BY NICK GIONGCO

The man who will run the affairs of the National Academy of Sports (NAS), that was signed into law recently by President Rodrigo Duterte, is somebody who doesn’t only have a mastery of sports but likewise a deep involvement in the academe as well.

While the NAS will directly be under the Department of Education, the inner circle will be composed of the recognized leaders in the world of sports, local government and education, someone who has knowledge of the new law.

The proponent of the law ‒ officially RA 11470 ‒ was Sen. Bong Go, who chairs the Senate’s committee on sports.

Go the NAS is aimed at giving student-athletes a facility that will further hone their skills as the country targets to elevate its standing in the Asian scene.

“I firmly believe that with this law, we will be able to catch up with the rest of the world in terms of sports development,” said Go, noting that the country’s triumph in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games augurs well with the passage of the law.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez was ecstatic over the official signing, stressing that “we (at the PSC) are elated to see the hardwork of our leaders in the Senate and Congress to fruition with this law.”

Go added that sports is a tried and tested way to produce law-abiding citizens.

“Naniniwala ako na epektibong paraan ang sports upang mailayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga, kriminalidad at katiwalian,” he said.

The NAS will have as headquarters the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, whose world-class facilities were used during the staging of the SEA Games.

A separate budget from the Department of Education will be earmarked for the NAS’s operations and is of course will be subjected to the government’s accounting rules and policies.

Like the PSC, the Philippine Olympic Committee leadership also lauded the new law with president and Tagaytay Rep. Bambol Tolentino guaranteeing that student-athletes “will be more inspired now.”

“For sure it will be a great boost in our sports development program, especially on the grassroots and developmental stage before they pursue going to the next level of becoming a national athlete,” said Tolentino.

