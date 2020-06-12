China to give PH priority access to potential COVID-19 vaccine

By GENALYN KABILING

China has pledged to make its potential coronavirus vaccine a “global public good” and prioritize the Philippines to access it, owing to the close relations with their “friendly neighbor.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to President Duterte his country’s closer cooperation to combat the pandemic, including access to vaccines and a steady supply of medical goods, in a phone conversation last Thursday night.

The phone call between the two leaders lasted 38 minutes and was “productive, open, and focused,” according to Malacañang. It transpired a few days after the two countries observed the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 9.

“President Duterte stressed the need for cooperation in research trials for COVID-19 vaccine and treatments. While noting China’s vaccine development program, President Duterte emphasized the imperative of making vaccines accessible and affordable to all countries, including the Philippines,” a Palace statement said.

“For his part, President Xi reiterated China’s commitment to the international community to make any vaccine it develops a global public good and that as a friendly neighbor, China certainly considers the Philippines as a priority,” it added.

The two leaders also tackled both countries’ progress in fighting the pandemic and their strategies to restart their economies under the new normal. Xi has offered China’s full support to the Philippines in ensuring the supply chain especially of medical supplies and equipment, promoting the free flow of goods, and completing priority infrastructure cooperation projects in the country, according to the Palace.

The Chinese leader also extended his gratitude for the country’s support for its own fight against COVID-19. He highlighted the Philippines’ goodwill donation to the city of Wuhan “describing this as acts of kindness that shall be returned many times more,” the Palace said.

Both leaders have also agreed to further boost the comprehensive strategic cooperation between the Philippines and China to new levels. They likewise renewed their commitment to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

“Both leaders expressed appreciation for each other’s very warm written messages on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of Philippines-China diplomatic relations. The exchange of letters demonstrated shared commitment to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation and articulated the resolve to uphold peace, stability, prosperity, and principles of international law, including the rule of law,” the Palace said.

Xi likewise offered warm wishes to Duterte and the Filipino people on the observance of the 122nd anniversary of Philippine independence.

