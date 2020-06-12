Duterte orders shelter, transport aid for stranded passengers

In a bid to prevent another death of a stranded person, President Duterte has mobilized concerned government agencies to provide shelter and transport assistance for people who are unable to catch a ride home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The President issued the order to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) after expressing sadness over the death of Michelle Silvertino, according to his spokesman Harry Roque.

Silvertino, a 33-year-old mother, died after being stranded for days at a footbridge in Pasay City while waiting for a bus to Camarines Sur. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital last June 5.

“Alam mo tunay na nahahabag ang ating Presidente diyan sa mga sinapit nitong si Michelle ‘no at sinabi nga niya na wala talaga dapat na Pilipino na mamamatay sa ganiyang pamamaraan na nais lang umuwi pero wala talagang masakyang bus,” Roque said over GMA’s “Unang Hirit” program yesterday.

“Kaya nga po naatasan na ang ating DSWD at DoTr na magbigay ng serbisyo hindi lamang po sa mga OFWs na uuwi, hindi lang doon sa gustong sumapi sa ‘Balik Probinsya,’ kung hindi na rin dito sa mga stranded, stranded sa bus, stranded sa eroplano dahil naka-cancel ang kanilang flight,” he said.

He said one of the plans of the DSWD and DoTr is to provide temporary housing for people stranded at the Manila airport and bus stations. He said most of the stranded individuals are either staying near the airport in Pasay City or the bus stations in Quezon City.

Roque earlier said Villamor Golf Course is being eyed as a temporary shelter for the stranded individuals while waiting for their flights and bus rides. He added that the stranded persons will undergo coronavirus testing at the military base.

Stranded individuals may call DSWD Crisis Intervention Unit at (02)8734-8635, according to Roque. Local government units have also been asked to extend assistance to transients in their areas.

“Pero lilinawin ko po, iba po iyong mga stranded na mga OFWs. Ang OFWs po lahat sila naka-hotel, naka-quarantine at hinahatid pauwi,” Roque said. “Pero ganoon na rin pong serbisyo ang ibibigay natin hangga’t maari dito po sa ating mga stranded na mga kababayan,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

