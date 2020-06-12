Is condom right for me?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RICA CRUZ

*

Hi Doc Rica,

Natatakot po ako na hindi magkasya sakin ang condom. Feeling ko po kasi maliit ang akin. Pero gusto ko po magpractice ng safe sex. Anong puwede kong gawin?

Small Baby

Hello Small Baby,

Kudos sa iyo sa pagpapractice ng safer sex using condoms. Makatutulong ito para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng STIs.

Iba’t-ibang hugis at size ang mga tao at kasama na dito ang penis nila. To be frank and straight, kung maliit ang ari, may chance na magfail ang condom at dumulas at maalis ito. Ang mga condom ay dapat fit at walang sobrang material o maluwag sa pakiramdam.

Sa ating market, Asian sizes tayo na usually walang masyadong variations with sizes. Subukan mong magsukat ng mga ito to make sure na hindi ito maluwag. I-check mo na din kung saang brand or variant ka mas komportable. Para din before sex, alam mo na what to go for.

Later on, maaari din kayong komunsulta sa iyong doctor kung ano ang pinakamabisa at applicable na contraceptive method given the condition that you have. Pero above all, maraming ways for sexual pleasure that is safe but still enjoyable apart from just penile penetration. Be safe in more ways than one.

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

comments