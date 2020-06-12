Low-pressure area east of PH set to intensify

BY ELLALYN RUIZ

THE low-pressure area east of the country is seen to develop into a tropical depression while moving towards Central Luzon yesterday.

“Any time today (June 11), the LPA will develop into a tropical depression and will be called ‘Butchoy,’” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

The LPA was 110 kilometers northwest of Virac, Catanduanes or 65 kms east-northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte around 10 a.m. yesterday, and was already bringing moderate to heavy rains to the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

