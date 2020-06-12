Negros town village chief charged for SAP fraud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – A criminal complaint for the alleged irregularities in the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) was filed last Wednesday against the chairman of Barangay Salamanca in Toboso, Negros Occidental.

Charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and violation of RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act were filed before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office here against Chairman Romeo Sultan.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Negros Occidental led by Police Lt. Col. Anthony Gantang said that Sultan allegedly did not properly screen the qualified beneficiaries, but instead prioritized those who are beneficial to their personal interest that left out most of qualified beneficiaries.

A SAP beneficiary affected by the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic may avail of the P6,000 cash aid from the national government.

According to the complainant and witnesses, Sultan allegedly made collusion in the irregular identification and inclusion of disqualified SAP beneficiaries in their barangay, a report from the CIDG said.

A separate administrative case for violation of RA 6713 or the Code of Ethical Standard of Public Official will be referred at the Office of the Ombudsman upon resumption of its services.

The CIDG said that such irregularities in the distribution of government cash aid perpetrated by erring public officials will be investigated properly.

Sultan has yet to comment on the allegations against him. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments