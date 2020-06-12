PNP: PH ID protests ‘peaceful’

The Philippine National Police observed a generally “peaceful” and “orderly” conduct of mass protests across the country during the celebration of the country’s 122nd Independence Day yesterday.

“(The) situation all over the country remains peaceful and orderly with no untoward incident reported as of 12 noon,” Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson.

He said the police exercised maximum tolerance in dealing with the protesters. “We thank the public for celebrating Independence Day at home and the protesters for heeding our call to disperse peacefully and go home early,” Banac said.

But in Iligan City, at least 14 individuals were reported arrested by the police during a mananita protest near Iligan Medical Center College Rotunda in Barangay Pala-o.

According to Kabataan partylist in Northern Mindanao, the protesters were nabbed by the police around 10 a.m. while they were holding a program. “Hindi pa kumpleto ang mga detalye sapagkat inaresto ang mga nagprotesta kasama ang kumuha ng mga larawan at videos sa mismong mobilisasyon,” it said.

Meanwhile, Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP chief, urged the public to remember the many sacrifices of police personnel in the continuing fight against COVID-19.

“Tayo ngayon ay sinusubok ng pangkalusugang krisis dulot ng sakit na coronavirus, at muli ay ipinamalas natin sa ating mga kababayan ang kadakilaan ng mga pulis bilang mga frontliners at tagapangalaga ng seguridad at kapayapaan,” said Gamboa in his Independence Day message read by Police Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan, deputy chief for administration, in his behalf in a flag-raising ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City. (Martin Sadongdong)

