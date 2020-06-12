TD ‘Butchoy’ to intensify, exit PAR

Tropical depression “Butchoy” is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility last night or this morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

Butchoy is now moving northwest towards southern China at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. Butchoy was located at 10 a.m. yesterday at 140 kilometers west-northwest of Iba, Zambales or 165 kms west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It will be 390 kms west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur this morning and 915 kms west of extreme Northern Luzon and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning.

PAGASA said that all tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted although occasional gusts associated with the southwest monsoon or “habagat” may still be experienced over most areas of Northern and Central Luzon as well as the western section of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Moderate to heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan, Pangasinan, the northern portion of Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, were expected yesterday.

Light to moderate with heavy monsoon rains are expected in Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and the rest of Luzon.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides might occur in areas susceptible to hazards whenever there is heavy or prolonged rainfall.

PAGASA has tasked the regional public and disaster risk reduction and management offices to take appropriate measures and monitor their rainfall or thunderstorm advisories or heavy rainfall warnings.

PAGASA warned that sea travel will be risky especially for those using small seacraft. (Czarina Nicole Ong-Ki)

