Delivery service man killed in Cavite drug bust

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – A suspected drug pusher was killed late Friday night by police in a buy-bust encounter in Barangay Bacao II, General Trias City, the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported on Saturday.

Bobby C. Barron, an express delivery service man and resident of Barangay Niog I, Bacoor City, Cavite, was the sixth resisting drug suspect who died in a shootout with police in the last eight days, PPO reports revealed.

Barron died on the spot from bullet wounds after he traded shots with the General Trias Police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) officers in the operation conducted at 11:30 p.m. Friday, it was reported.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SoCO) recovered near Barron’s body a .45-caliber pistol with a bullet in its chamber and a magazine loaded with four other bullets, a black bag containing one marked P1,000 bill and several pieces of boodle money that were handed by the police poseur-buyer during the payoff, and six small transparent sachets containing alleged shabu approximately weighing 30 grams and worth P200,000 .

Officer-on-case Corporal Marck Teves Raquel reported that the suspect had shot it out with police after he sensed that the buyer he had dealt with on a P60,000-worth of shabu was a law enforcer.

The suspect’s body was later brought to a funeral morgue in Dasmariñas City, also in Cavite.

Barron was reportedly a service crewman of a known establishment who delivered essential goods to customers through online applications. (Anthony Giron)

