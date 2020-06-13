5-magnitude quake hits Davao Oriental

A 5-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off Davao Oriental Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its earthquake information bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter of the temblor was traced at 136 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town at about 10:11 a.m.

The tremor had a depth of 10 kilometers and was tectonic in origin, which was caused by ground shaking primarily due to the sudden movement in the Earth’s plates, Phivolcs said.

According to the state seismology bureau, Intensity I was recorded in the municipality of Malungon in Sarangani town.

Phivolcs warned that while no damage may be expected from the quake, aftershocks are still likely. (Alexandria San Juan)

