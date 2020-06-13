Coaches group head lambasts Baldwin for underestimating Pinoys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JONAS TERRADO

The Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines took offense at comments made by Tab Baldwin on the “tactical immaturity” of local coaches during a recent video podcast.

BCAP President Louie Gonzalez said the local coaches group will not tolerate the Ateneo mentor and Gilas Pilipinas program director’s observations that drew the ire of several PBA officials and bench tacticians.

“We are being underestimated as Filipinos here. That is the issue. Not just the coaches, the PBA and Its officials, it is our capabilities, this is an attack on Filipinos and I strongly condemn that,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

“We are here to protect not just the welfare of the local coaches but also Filipino citizens. Myself, and our former BCAP presidents, (NLEX) Coach Yeng (Guiao) and Coach (Alfrancis Chua, current San Miguel Corporation sports director), will not tolerate this. It is the spirit of nationalism.

“Hindi naman kami papayag na nasa Pilipinas ka tapos aapihin tayo. If malinis talaga puso mo at gusto mo makatulong hindi ka magsasalita ng ganun. You will be responsible enough on the impact of your words and actions. You are a person in authority so dapat mas double ingat,” added the Jose Rizal University coach.

Gonzalez also said that the late Ron Jacobs never made similar comments during the American coach’s time handling the Northern Consolidated-backed national squad and later with San Miguel Beer in the PBA.

“Si former coach Ron Jacobs hindi naman nag-comment ng ganyan, hindi na nga nagdala ng ibang foreign coaches but instead shared his knowledge with his local Filipino assistants coaches, trained them and eventually became champion coaches in both local and international Competitions,” said Gonzalez.

Baldwin said during the “Coaches Unfiltered” podcast that his biggest surprise was how local coaches are “significantly unaware of the tactical advancements and the systemic advancements of coaching systems coming out of Europe in particular which, you know, are built on the backs of player development.”

“And so our player development here is mature, and our appreciation for tactical advancement and tactical systems is immature,” said Baldwin.

comments