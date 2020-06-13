COVID-19 cases spike noted in Cavite

IMUS CITY, Cavite — The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases continued to increase in some cities and municipalities of Cavite province, the provincial and local case tracker update reports revealed on Saturday.

The tracker reports showed that the neighboring cities or districts of Bacoor, Dasmariñas, capital Imus and General Trias remained to be the top four areas, respectively, in terms of case numbers.

The municipalities of Tanza, Rosario, also called Salinas; Silang, Carmona, General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite City and the other cities and municipalities were next in the line.

Bacoor recorded at least two additional cases lately; Dasmariñas, also two; Imus, four; Silang. two; and Carmona and GMA, one each.

Magallanes, in upland eighth district, was the only municipality in the province which has remained COVID-19-free, the tracker reports showed.

The city government of Bacoor, citing a report from the local health department, reported that its jurisdiction has 140 confirmed cases, with 11 deaths and 78 recoveries, and 51 active, 25 probable and 41 suspect cases as of last tally on June 10.

The local government of Dasmariñas said that as of June 12, the city has 76 cases, with nine deaths, 41 recoveries, and 26 active and 128 suspect cases.

The Imus government reported that as of June 10, the city has 65 cases, with nine deaths, and 40 recoveries, and 16 active cases.

The number of probable and suspect cases in the area has yet to be reported. The General Trias case tracker showed that the city has 31 cases, with five deaths and 19 recoveries, seven active, 101 probable, 914 suspect and 364 cleared cases.

Based on the latest provincial and city/municipal reports, Tanza has 24 cases, Rosario (Salinas), 17; Carmona and GMA, both 14; and Cavite City, 11. (Anthony Giron)

