Fair weather prevails after ‘Butchoy’ exit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The country can expect “fair” weather due to partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the next few days, as tropical storm “Butchoy” (international name: “Nuri”) has already left the Philippine area of responsibility Friday evening.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said a stronger storm “Butchoy” is now heading towards southern China.

As “Butchoy” continues to move farther away from the country on Saturday, Ordinario said a slight weakening of the southwest monsoon or “habagat” can also be expected in the coming days.

The passing of this tropical cyclone has marked the official start of rainy season in the country due to its enhancement of the habagat that also contributed rainfall over a huge portion of Luzon and Visayas in the past two days. Ordinario said the occurrence of thunderstorms from afternoon until early morning will become more prevalent this rainy season.

However, warm mornings may prevail again in the coming days due to the absence of a low pressure area or tropical cyclone that can affect the country’s weather conditions.

The “habagat” will also likely to remain weak in the next three days. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

comments