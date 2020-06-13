Let your ‘Yes’ mean ‘Yes’

Gospel: Mt 5:33-37

JESUS said to his disciples: “You have heard that it was said to your ancestors, do not take a false oath, but make good to the Lord all that you vow. But I say to you, do not swear at all; not by heaven, for it is God’s throne; nor by the earth, for it is his footstool; nor by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. Do not swear by your head, for you cannot make a single hair white or black. Let your ‘Yes’ mean ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No’ mean ‘No.’ Anything more is from the Evil One.”

The Gospel tells of Jesus’ teaching on making oaths. Jesus has built on the Old Testament valuing of and respect for the name of the Lord (cf Ex 20:7; Lv 19:12; Dt 5:11). In the Matthean teaching, this respect for the name of God is closely connected to the value of truthfulness. It is so easy to make false oaths and use of the name of God to cover up the untruthfulness. Jesus teaches his listeners not to make oaths at all. A “yes” to truthful life, when truly meant, is enough. Oaths are no longer needed.

A truthful life is life with God. When we are on the side of the truth, God’s name is respected to the highest level. Truthfulness can stand any scrutiny. Truth does not need any witness at all. Do we value truthfulness? How do we manifest it in our everyday life? Do we recognize that truthfulness and respect for God’s name are inseparable?

