Metro likely to remain under GCQ – Año

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO A. CHAVEZ

*

DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said yesterday that Metro Manila will most likely still be placed under general community quarantine after June 15.

He said that Metro Manila continues to compile “fresh” novel coronavirus disease 2019 cases.

Año noted that although the threat has somewhat diminished, new COVID-19 cases are still recorded in the region.

The DILG chief feared that relaxing further quarantine protocols in Metro Manila may cause a resurgence of more COVID-19 cases.

“Para sa akin 50/50 pero mas lamang magreremain sa GCQ,’’ Año said.

Año said that the final decision on whether or not CQ will be extended in Metro Manila would be announced on Monday.

At present, government officials are still studying and discussing latest trends on COVID-19 cases.

Año explained the need to scrutinize all pertinent data extensively and said that the local chief executives are consulted to gather what recommendations they may come up with.

He said that aside from Metro Manila, the national government is also monitoring the situation in Regions 2, 3, 4-A, and Cebu City where there is a spike in the number of infections in the past few days.

President Duterte is expected to make the announcement whether quarantine protocols will be relaxed or not in the National Capital Region and other areas.

comments