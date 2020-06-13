Movie marathon

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network offers an exciting movie marathon for the whole family today.

Kapuso Movie Festival’s first offering is “Open Season 2,” which features the continuing story of the animated characters Elliott and Giselle who are on their road to the altar.

Things take a slight detour as Mr. Weenie is kidnapped by a group of pampered pets determined to return him to his owners.

Meanwhile, prepare to cry and fall in love on Kapuso Movie Festival’s second feature “Me Before You,” based on the best-selling novel of the same title.

It follows the journey of a girl in a small town who forms an unlikely bond with a recently paralyzed man she’s taking care of.

On GMA Blockbusters, relive the heart-warming romantic drama film written, directed, edited, and scored by Jerrold Tarog, “Sana Dati,” starring Lovi Poe and Benjamin Alves.

It is about a woman who stalls her big wedding when a guy with a camera shows up and reminds her of a love she once had.

Kapuso Movie Festival airs after “iBilib” and GMA Blockbusters after “Dear Uge.”

