Some areas may be placed under ‘new normal’ in July

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año on Saturday said that some areas may be placed under the “new normal’’ mode starting July.

He referred to the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) as the new normal.

Earlier, Año said that Metro Manila and other areas should remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) this June since “fresh” cases of COVID-19 cases are still being reported.

He added that the other areas being closely monitored include Regions II, III, IV-A and Cebu City where there is a spike in the number of infections in the previous days.

In an earlier announcement, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the new normal refers to the new practices and minimum health standards which the public must be observed as there is no vaccine yet for COVID-19.

Año reminded the public that strict quarantine protocols will still be imposed even if Metro Manila and some areas are downgraded to the new normal.

Insisting that MCGQ is still a quarantine, Año said wearing face masks in public places, practicing proper hygiene, maintaining social distancing, and following curfew hours should always be observed.

He appealed for public patience as these quarantine regulations are being enforced to contain COVID-19 and to prevent its second wave which is more vicious.

The DILG chief maintained that the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is a shared responsibility of the government and the public. (Chito A. Chavez)

comments