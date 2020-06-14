Anita Linda: ‘One and only’

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

QUEEN OF PREMIERE – “One and only” is an apt description of Anita Linda, who passed away at 95. She’s one of a kind actress, the queen of Premiere in the ‘50s. She was acting al­most to the very end.

Her Premiere films included Ramon A. Estella’s “Perfidia,” “Alias Sakim,” and “Hiram Na Pangalan.”

Also Gerry de Leon’s “Sisa,” “Sawa sa Lumang Simboryo,” and “Hating Gabi” (an episode in “4 Na Kasaysayang Ginto.”

“Sisa,” the tragic mother in Jose Rizal’s “Noli Me Tangere,” gave Anita the Maria Clara award for best actress.

When Premiere had labor problems in the ‘50s, Anita Linda bravely sided with the workers, putting her career in jeopardy.

MORE AWARDS – In her more than six decades ca­reer in showbiz she won other awards. Among them: Gawad CCP and Natatanging Gawad Urian (lifetime achievement awards); an Urian best ac­tress award for “Lola” and best supporting actress award for “Takaw Tukso.”

Then there’s Outstanding single performance for TV dra­ma anthology “Huwaran” from the Pambansang Akademya para sa Telebisyon, Agham, at Sining (PATAS); Best actress award from Cinemalaya for “Adela.”

Also, FAMAS best support­ing actress awards for “Tatlo, Dalawa, Isa” and “Ang Babae sa Bubungang Lata.”

SWAN SONG – Anita Linda’s last films was “Circa,” shown last year at the 100th year of the movie industry. It was di­rected by Adolf Alix, who also worked with her in “Adela,” “Tambolista,” and “Presa.”

Adolf said it was a joy and an honor to direct her.

Anita was born Alice Buena­flor Lake in Pasay City on Nov. 23, 1924. Her parents were James Lake, an American min­ing engineer, and Gorgonia Buenaflor. She married actor Fred Cortes with whom she had a son, Fred Cortes Jr.

