Celebrities view on anti-terror bill

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NEIL RAMOS

*

PROTESTERS came together Fri­day despite the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic to make clear their opposition of the anti-terrorism bill, which, many of them believe, is detrimental to freedom as we know it.

Of course, there are others who don’t concur, not a few of them lawmakers who hastily endorsed the same.

Obviously, the law, approved by Congress and expected to be signed into law by President Du­terte anytime soon, has caused a huge rift among citizenry.

But who is on the right?

Actor Dingdong Dantes, be­lieves the matter has to be scru­tinized further taking to social media to raise his voice.

“I completely agree that we must eradicate terrorism for our safety and wellbeing. Based on reports that I have read, the country ranks 9th in the Global Terrorism Index of 2019. And among the states in Asia Pacific, our nation is the most impacted by terrorism. We are even among the top 10 countries with sig­nificant increase in deaths from terrorism for 2016–2017. But I also recognize the importance of proper consultation on concerns that affect our constitutional rights. Artists were not consulted on this bill, and yet we are among those whose personal and profes­sional lives are at stake…”

“We need an opportunity to present our case. There are sev­eral sections in the bill that may be entirely deleted without ren­dering the law ineffective…Kung hindi na natin makukumbinsi ang Pangulo na i-veto ang Anti-Terror Bill, nananawagan kaming magkaroon ng representasyon at partisipasyon sa paggawa ng implementing rules and regula­tions ng Anti-Terror Law.”

Meanwhile, actress-model-turned-congresswoman Lucy Torres-Gomez is insisting the bill is as good as it is and should be finally implemented.

She said, “Our country’s in­ability to arrest and prosecute suspected terrorists, keeps law enforcement’s hands tied until a terrorist event occurs. It’s like giving the terrorists a free pass, telling them that we are just go­ing to watch their acts of terror unfold first, and then we get our cue to run after them. The ter­rorists are literally having ‘more fun in the Philippines,’ because our laws allow it so…

“I urge you all to read the bill first-hand and not rely on second-hand opinions of others, who may have been influenced by those who twisted the in­terpretation of actual sections of the bill to suit their accusa­tions…”

The debate rages on.

comments