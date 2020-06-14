Hand job tips

BY RICA CRUZ

Dear Doc Rica,

Paano po ba magbigay ng masarap na hand job? Gusto ko po kasi masarapan ang boyfriend ko.

Curious Hand Jober

Hello Curious Hand Jober,

Walang tama o maling paraan ng pagbibigay ng hand job. As long as hindi ito nakakasakit at nakakacause ng discomfort sa lalaki ay kahit ano ay pwede mong gawin during a handjob. Ang importante ay masarap ito para sa lalaki at para sa ‘yo. Pero, kailangan mo rin tandaan na what may be pleasurable for one person may not be applicable to another kaya puwedeng hindi magwork ang ginagawa mo sa ibang lalaki sa iyong boyfriend. Magandang first step ang pag-usapan ninyo kung paano niya ba gusto and you can both adjust.

For your next hands-on experience, try mong maghanap ng comfortable position not only for you but also for him. Give him your full attention and then try to lubricate the penis. Merong mga lubricants or lotion na puwede mong gamitin. Your saliva can also be used for a smoother hand job! Mas intimate pa nga kung hahalikan mo ang penis while you’re doing it! Samahan mo ng foreplay bago mo simulan. Magandang alam mo kung saan mo siya puwede halikan or hawakan that can increase his arousal. I am sure marami ka pang madidiscover na places that can help sa pleasure niya.

Keep on experimenting with your partner as you continue to be sexually active. Keep the communication lines open and magandang pinag-uusapan ninyo kung alin ang pinaka-effective at kung ano ang inyong mga likes and dislikes. Tanungin mo siya habang ginagawa mo kung nasasarapan ba siya. Puwede rin namang you take cues from his moans. The more open the two of you are, the more comfortable you become and the more pleasure will come your way. Of course, be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and facebook.com/ConservativeAko and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her podcast, bit.ly/conservativeako on Spotify. Join the Conservative Ako Community on Facebook for more advise on sex and love!

