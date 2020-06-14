Immigration main office reopens today

BY JUN RAMIREZ

THE main office of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Intramuros, Manila will resume starting today its services to the transacting public.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente made the announcement exactly a week after the BI closed its main building for disinfection to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which was contracted by one of its employees.

In an advisory issued last Thursday, Morente advised individuals with confirmed online appointments to check their new schedule and other related announcements by accessing the BI’s webiste at immigration.gov.ph.

New protocols require all persons intending to transact at the BI main office to register and obtain their schedule via the BI’s newly-launched online appointment system.

