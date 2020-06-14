Oldest tatay

BY KIM ATIENZA

FOLLOWING US tradition, Father’s Day is celebrated in the Philippines every third Sunday of June.

Did you know that a woman named Sonora Dodd of Washington state first suggested honoring fathers on a special day?

The first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910 in Spokane, Washington.

Sonora made the suggestion to honor her father, William Smart, a Civil War veteran.

Smart was widowed when his wife died giving birth to their sixth child. He raised his children by himself in a farm in eastern Washington.

In the Philippines, Father’s Day is a relatively new celebration. It dates back to at least two decades or so.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): Chewing coffee beans can help eliminate bad breath.

ATING ALAMIN: Sino po ang oldest father sa mundo?

Sabi ng Google, si G. Ramjit Raghav ng India ang oldest fa­ther in the world noong 2012.

That year, Raghav fathered his second son at the age of 96. He first gained international media attention in 2010 when his first son was born and Raghav claimed that he was about 94 years old at the time.

Another oldest man to father a child was Les Colley (1898-1998, Australia), says Google.

He had his ninth child, Os­wald, to his third wife at 92 years 10 months.

The youngest dad recorded is one named Alfie Patten, who became a father at 13.

His baby weighed 7 pounds.

