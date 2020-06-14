One at a time

BY MARILYN C. ARAYATA

*

IF things and situations continue to become stressful, keep calm and try to be strong. Even the strongest strands can break with constant wear and tear. Avoid a breakdown!

Taking care of one’s mental health involves various factors, including having adequate rest, a complete and balanced diet, releasing pent-up emotions, protecting one’s self from toxic people, engaging in pleasurable activities, and turning to spirituality.

Another very helpful tip is taking things one at a time. Do not attempt to bear more than what you can carry. Just because you are strong does not mean you can allow yourself to carry the world on your shoulders. You can’t and don’t even attempt to do that, or else you’d snap.

Avoid trying to accomplish a difficult task without a break. Fatigue can affect not just your health, but your efficiency and sense of fulfillment, too. It can make you irritable and unmotivated. Divide a task into small and more manageable tasks. Choose the things which you can delegate. Many perfectionists are highly stressed because they try to do so many things themselves. Loosen up a bit. It’s okay to ask for help.

Learn to say “No.” You cannot accommodate everything and everybody. Remember that there is a difference between urgency and necessity. It is necessary to take care of yourself.

Try to foresee the consequences of your actions and prepare for troubles and delays. Have a backup plan. Accept that not everything is under your control, but if you are prepared and willing to adjust, you will not feel devastated.

Avoid worrying about all possibilities and scenarios at the same time. Take one step at a time so you will not get overwhelmed. Be kind to yourself!

