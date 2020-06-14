Remaining in God’s self-giving presence

GOSPEL: Jn 6:51-58

*

JESUS said to the Jewish crowds: “I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

The Jews quarreled among themselves, saying, “How can this man give us his flesh to eat?” Jesus said to them, “Amen, amen, I say to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day. For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me and I in him. Just as the living Father sent me and I have life because of the Father, so also the one who feeds on me will have life because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven. Unlike your ancestors who ate and still died, whoever eats this bread will live forever.”

* * *

In the Holy Eucharist, we receive the most holy Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. We are enriched by Christ’s true presence while challenged to participate in his perpetual offering of himself.

We celebrate the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ or Corpus Christi. In the Eucharist, Jesus continues to offer us his very self in the form of bread and wine. Whenever we receive the Body and Blood of Christ, we are given the nourishment we need so that we may participate in Jesus’ self-giving act.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

