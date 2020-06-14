Triathlon readies guidelines

National triathlete Nikko Huelgas said yesterday that the triathlon community is looking forward to returning to action as they are readying guidelines to comply with the health protocols of the government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Huelgas, a former two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, said that the government has allowed biking, running, and swimming to resume – the three sports in triathlon – in general community quarantine areas.

“Bukas na ang biking and running, kaya for now bike and run na muna kami,” Huelgas, also the chairman Philippine Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission, said.

“Pero gumagawa na ng guideline ngayon ang Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP),” he said.

The guidelines, Huelgas said, will be submitted to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, the government arm dealing with the coronavirus situation.

The IATF had earlier approved running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, and skateboarding in GCQ areas. (Waylon Galvez)

