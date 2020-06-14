We await the decision on Metro lockdown

THERE was good news on the COVID-19 pandemic the other day – New Zealand’s last case got well and the country appears to be the first to have no more infections or deaths.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said strict border controls will remain in place in the South Pacific nation of five million people, which had a total of 1,154 confirmed cases and 22 deaths, but restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing limits were no longer needed.

In contrast, there were reports that the United States, which has a population of 328 million, could double its number of COVID-19 deaths to over 200,000 by September. Infectious disease experts in various universities, including Emory, Washington, Columbia, and Harvard, see the coming weeks and months as a period of great uncertainty.

The official US government agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expects the deaths to exceed 115,000 by June 20. But a study at the University of Washington projects the number of deaths to reach 132,000 by August, with the possibility of hitting 173,000. Studies at two other universities – Emory and Harvard – project 100,000 additional deaths by September, for a total of over 200,000 US deaths.

It is very difficult to make projections so far in advance as more and more US states are easing restrictions, the Columbia study said. There is also the factor of daily demonstrations in many cities around the country against police brutality in the death of African-American George Floyd. One report said members of the Washington National Guard tested positive for COVID-19 after they faced protesters in the US capital.

On the other side of the globe, the United Kingdom, Europe’s worst-hit country, recorded 41,128 deaths. Worldwide, more than 7 million cases have now been reported, with over 409,000 deaths. These are only some of the latest reports on the pandemic in countries around the world.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health said last Wednesday that the country’s total infections numbered 23,732, with 1,027 deaths and 4,895 recoveries.

Tomorrow, Monday, members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will meet to assess developments around the country, then present their decision to President Duterte – whether or not to ease the lockdown restrictions on various areas in the country.

Metro Manila has been under various levels of restriction since March 15, at great economic cost as it is the nation’s economic center. From its current General Community Quarantine (GCQ), it may ease to Modified GCQ, which would allow more businesses and industries to resume operation, along with more mass transportation systems.

The decision for Metro Manila, as well as for Cebu City, will depend on health factors. The main consideration, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, is making sure that easing restrictions will not cause a second wave of infections.

We look forward to the easing of restrictions after three months of quarantine, but we will leave that to the better judgment of our officials, especially in the light of the continuing danger presented by COVID-19 in many countries around the world.

